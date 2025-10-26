Israel on Sunday approved activities by Hamas terrorists and Red Cross representatives in IDF-controlled areas of Gaza, beyond the "yellow line."

During their activities in the area, the teams will work to locate the bodies of deceased hostages.

According to Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera, both of which operate out of Qatar, the search teams include Red Cross representatives and Hamas terrorists, and are already operating in Rafah. Now, these teams are expected to expand their operations to Gaza City as well.

Al Jazeera reported that Hamas gave the Red Cross maps and locations of note where the body of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin is apparently located. Goldin was killed in battle in 2014 and his body was kidnapped by Hamas. Searches for his body are now focused in Rafah.

The report also said that heavy engineering equipment entered Gaza on Saturday night, aiding searches for deceased hostages in the Hamad neighborhood in northern Khan Yunis.

Hamas is still holding the bodies of 13 deceased hostages, and Israel believes that the terror group can hand over eight of the bodies immediately; Hamas, however, has refused to do so, and five days have passed since the terror group returned any bodies.