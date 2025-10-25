Hossam Badran, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said that all Palestinian factions agree on a unified approach regarding implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The remarks were made during a meeting in Cairo, where Palestinian representatives discussed steps related to implementing the Sharm al-Sheikh agreement.

Badran noted that the gathering aimed to affirm Hamas's and the Palestinian factions' serious approach to implementing the agreement's provisions, while emphasizing the commitment to partnership among all parties and to Egyptian sponsorship of the process.

He said, "This phase of implementing the ceasefire agreement is characterized by the partnership of the main Palestinian factions alongside Egyptian sponsorship of reconciliation efforts and the Palestinian national dialogue."

Badran added that the agreement was reached after prolonged talks among the factions, and that their official statements reflect their coordinated position. He said, "The first and basic objective of the Sharm al-Sheikh agreement is the cessation of the war, and the Palestinian factions are acting to prevent any cause for renewing the military confrontation while relying on the mediators' efforts, led by Egypt."