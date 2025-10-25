A Radwan Force antitank commander was eliminated Saturday in Jibchit in southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

"Earlier today (Saturday), the IDF struck in the area of Jibchit in southern Lebanon, and eliminated the terrorist Zayn al-Abidin Hussein Fatouni, a commander in the antitank unit of the Radwan Force Battalion of the Hezbollah terror organization," a statement read.

The IDF added that Fatouni was recently involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

"His activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the statement stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."

On Friday, the IDF, led by the Northern Command and using Air Force aircraft in the Nabatiyeh area in southern Lebanon, the IDF eliminated terrorist Abbas Hassan Karkhi, the logistics commander of Hezbollah's 'Southern Front' headquarters, who in recent years held a series of positions in Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, in recent times, Abbas led and promoted the rehabilitation processes of Hezbollah's combat capabilities and assisted in attempts to restore terror infrastructure destroyed during the war, particularly during Operation 'Northern Arrow' south of the Litani River. He was also responsible for restoring the organization's military strength and managing the transfer and storage of weapons in southern Lebanon.