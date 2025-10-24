Earlier today, the IDF, led by the Northern Command and using Air Force aircraft in the Nabatiyeh area in southern Lebanon, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Abbas Hassan Karkhi, the logistics commander of Hezbollah's 'Southern Front' headquarters.

According to the IDF, in recent times, Abbas led and promoted the rehabilitation processes of Hezbollah's combat capabilities and assisted in attempts to restore terror infrastructure destroyed during the war, particularly during Operation 'Northern Arrow' south of the Litani River.

In addition, he was responsible for restoring the organization's military strength and managing the transfer and storage of weapons in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, over recent years, the terrorist held a series of positions in Hezbollah.

"The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and the IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel," it was reported.