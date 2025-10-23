An ATV stolen on Yom Kippur from a family home in Moshav Kalachim, located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Gaza border, was recently identified in videos circulated on TikTok - showing Hamas terrorists riding it deep inside the Gaza Strip.

In one of the videos, armed Hamas terrorists can be seen riding the stolen ATV in the middle of Gaza, surrounded by a local crowd. In the background, a jeep is seen towing the vehicle.

Aviv Moaziz, a resident of the moshav and a reservist in the IDF’s Paratroopers Veterans Brigade 226, told Maariv about the moment he realized it was his: “On the eve of Yom Kippur, I came back from synagogue and discovered the ATV had been stolen. After a long and exhausting search, we received TikTok videos showing the stolen ATV with all its identifying marks, which confirmed it was really ours. After some checking, we understood the ATV had made its way to Gaza - supposedly while our army was ‘in Gaza.’ I live in the south, and we all know there’s a serious crime and theft problem here.”

According to Moaziz, further investigation revealed that the vehicle was located inside Gaza, even while the IDF was operating there.

“It’s one thing if the police don’t want to deal with the thieves or go into those areas - but where is the army, and where is the state, that we’ve reached a point where an ATV can cross from Israeli territory into Gaza?”

“More than I’m shocked by how easily thieves operate without fear, knowing no one will chase them,” he added, “I’m horrified by how easily the vehicle crossed our most sensitive border and ended up with the enemy. Two years have passed, and it feels like we haven’t learned anything. It’s frustrating, sad, and frightening. There are no words left.”