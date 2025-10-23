This evening (Thursday), the IDF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. The facility was used by the terrorist organization to advance and carry out attacks against the State of Israel.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to attempt to rebuild terror infrastructure sites across Lebanon, while endangering Lebanese civilians and using them as human shields," the IDF said.

"The presence of the terror infrastructure site constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."

Earlier, the IDF announced that during an overnight activity that was completed yesterday (Wednesday), IDF troops, in cooperation with Unit 504, apprehended several suspects who attempted to smuggle weapons from Syrian territory to Lebanon in the Hermon Summit area in Syria.

As part of the activity, IDF troops identified suspicious movement. Immediately after the detection, IDF troops apprehended the suspects who attempted to smuggle weapons.

The suspects were transferred for questioning, and the weapons were confiscated.

"IDF troops continue to be deployed in the area in order to protect Israeli civilians and the residents of the Golan Heights in particular," the IDF stated.