A short while ago, guided by IDF intelligence, the IDF struck several terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon.

Among the targets struck was a compound used for terrorist training by Hezbollah, where terrorists from the organization were identified.

The military compound struck was used by Hezbollah to conduct training and preparation of terrorists for planning and carrying out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

As part of the exercises and training conducted at the compound, terrorists undergo live-fire drills and additional training for the use of various types of weaponry.

Additionally, the IDF struck military infrastructure at a Hezbollah precision missile manufacturing site in the Beqaa area in Lebanon, and terror infrastructure at a Hezbollah military site in the Sharbine area in northern Lebanon.

The storage of weapons, the presence of terror infrastructure sites, and conduct of military training against the State of Israel by Hezbollah terrorists constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel.

Following the strikes, the IDF stressed that it will "continue to operate to eliminate any threat posed to the State of Israel."