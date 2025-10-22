Military Police on Tuesday night arrested two yeshiva students enrolled in prominent institutions in the haredi sector, after they failed to report for military service and were classified as draft dodgers.

Military officers first arrived at the home of a student from Yeshivat Itri, who was arrested and transferred to a military prison.

Shortly afterward, another team from the Military Police's investigative unit arrived at the home of a student from Yeshivat Ateret Shlomo and detained him as well.

Haredi sources expressed outrage over the arrests, which, for the first time, were carried out proactively at the students’ homes rather than at Ben Gurion Airport or as a result of encounters with police.

The Jerusalem Faction (also known as Peleg Yerushalmi), which organizes protests against the draft, has already announced plans to hold a mass demonstration on Wednesday, in protest of the arrests.