Iran experienced more than 20,000 cyberattacks during its recent 12-day conflict with Israel, the country’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology announced on Tuesday, according to Iran International.

In a statement released by the ministry, the cyber offensives were attributed to sources outside of Iran and targeted key civilian and commercial infrastructure. Among the affected sectors were payment systems, fuel distribution, healthcare networks, and retail platforms.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi briefed the Iranian parliament on the extent of the cyber operations, describing them as “one of the most complex cyber offensives we have faced.” He noted that a special task force was established at the onset of the attacks to oversee communication networks and manage the response to emerging threats.

Hashemi further warned of the economic implications, stating that nearly ten million Iranians rely on the digital economy for their livelihoods. He estimated that employment in the sector dropped by 30 percent during the hostilities.

The Iranian government’s statement, published in official media, reflects increasing concern over the vulnerability of its digital infrastructure, particularly during periods of heightened tension with Israel.

Officials confirmed that while a number of the targeted services have been restored, several continue to experience significant operational disruptions.