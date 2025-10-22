MK Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionist Party is calling on the Knesset to use its winter session to push for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

“Sovereignty is a critical security interest and must be advanced - even if the American president disapproves. I’m not convinced the President opposes sovereignty. He hears about this idea often, but unfortunately, not from the Israeli Prime Minister. If the Prime Minister were to declare that it’s important and would bring stability to the Middle East, things would look different,” Tal told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

Tal also addressed the recent hostage deal, admitting he was not in favor of it. “Our reality is complex. There’s a time to rejoice, and a time to confront the consequences of the deal. I didn’t hide my criticism of the agreement and pointed out its flaws. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be grateful for the miraculous return of the hostages and for the US President’s visit and his invocation of God’s name.”

He concluded, “The State of Israel must stop surrendering to terrorism and hiding behind walls. It must not pay exorbitant prices that encourage further kidnappings. If we establish a clear stance from the outset - that Israel will not yield to kidnapping terrorism - we will prevent it.”

