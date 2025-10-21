Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to replace National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, according to a statement Hanegbi released Tuesday evening.

In his announcement, Hanegbi stated that, given Netanyahu’s intention to appoint a new National Security Adviser, he will immediately step down from his position as National Security Adviser and head of the National Security Council. He expressed his full support for his successor in any necessary capacity.

“I thanked the Prime Minister for the privilege of contributing to the shaping of Israel’s foreign and security policy during challenging years,” Hanegbi wrote. “I appreciated the opportunity to express independent views in sensitive discussions, and for the professional dialogue we maintained even amid disagreements.”

He emphasized that “the multi-front campaign imposed on us on October 7, 2023, is not over. Our soldiers remain vigilant on many fronts, and the mission to bring back all hostages is still incomplete. The obligation to ensure - through diplomatic or military means-that terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are removed from power and disarmed, and that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, has yet to be fulfilled. The challenges on the diplomatic and international fronts remain demanding and require Israeli initiative and action with wisdom, determination, and responsibility.”

The outgoing National Security Adviser called for a thorough investigation into the failures that led to Hamas’s deadly attack. “The terrible failure of October 7, in which I share responsibility, must be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the necessary lessons are learned and to help restore the trust that was shaken. The many achievements of the military and diplomatic campaign must be preserved and strengthened.”

“We must all remain committed and attentive to the needs of those who paid the highest price: the bereaved families and the wounded - both physically and emotionally. Most importantly, we must work to heal the wounds within Israeli society and strengthen our internal unity. The power of Israeli unity was fully revealed on the battlefield over the past two years, shattering our enemies’ illusions. Now, restoring unity across all levels of public engagement is essential to securing Israel’s future,” he concluded.

During the war, several disagreements emerged between Hanegbi and Netanyahu. Hanegbi opposed the “Gideon Chariots 2” operation, contrary to the majority view in the cabinet, and also objected to targeting senior Hamas officials in Qatar. Due to tensions between them, Hanegbi did not join the Prime Minister’s trip to the United States last month.

The Prime Minister’s Office responded: “Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Tzachi Hanegbi for his service as head of the National Security Council over the past three years and wishes him great success in his future endeavors and good health. The Prime Minister intends to immediately appoint Deputy NSC head Gil Reich as acting head of the National Security Council.”