The Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, today (Tuesday) held a general staff assessment of the situation at the Central Command, with the participation of the commander of the command, Maj. Gen. Avi Balut, the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Maj. Gen. Kobi Heller, and other commanders from the General Staff, Shin Bet, and Border Guard.

The Chief of Staff then held an open dialogue with the brigade commanders in the Judea and Samaria Division, in which he expressed his appreciation for their work during the war and during the holidays. The Chief of Staff particularly noted the contribution of the reservists who have volunteered and fought consistently over the past two years.

"Last week we marked two years since the war, we took advantage of operational opportunities in all sectors and acted to strengthen the security and strength of the IDF and the State of Israel," Zamir told the commanders.

He noted that "the focus and significant fighting in the southern sector would not have been possible without strong defense in all sectors. Your actions are significant for balancing and strengthening the security of the citizens and maintaining contact with them."

According to him, the forces must be prepared for possible developments: "We are in a period of significant change, there may be developments and we must be prepared for the various turns. There are terrorist elements who will try to disrupt stabilization processes in the region, and therefore we must be on high alert with maximum readiness and act proactively and offensively against them."

The Chief of Staff noted the importance of reducing the burden on the reserve forces, and announced the reinforcement of the Judea and Samaria sector with additional regular battalions. "We must ease the burden on the reserve servicemen. We will reinforce the Judea and Samaria sector with additional regular battalions."

He added: "I expect you, the brigade commanders, to reflect the situation as it is above and to know how to be attentive to your subordinates below. This is one of the lessons of the October Seven."

According to him, "The campaign is not over, many challenges await us in all arenas and in Judea and Samaria in particular. We must maintain stability, fight Palestinian terrorism, strengthen the defense of the settlements and continue to initiate offensive activity in order to thwart threats as they arise."