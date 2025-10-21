Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his staff met today (Tuesday) with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan in the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister's Office said that "The two leaders discussed advancing President Trump's plan for Gaza."

"They also spoke about the relations between Israel and Egypt. and strengthening the peace between the countries, and also other regional issues."

Rashad arrived in a private jet used by the Egyptian intelligence service and landed this morning at Ben Gurion Airport.