The IDF is getting closer to completing preparations for a ground operation in Rafah, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Egyptian officials told the newspaper that the operation to evacuate civilians from the city would last two to three weeks and be done in coordination with the US, Egypt, and other Arab countries such as the United Arab Emirates.

According to the officials Israel intends to send troops to Rafah gradually and to concentrate on areas where the defense establishment believes Hamas leaders are hiding.

The officials said the fighting is expected to last at least six weeks.

An Israeli security official told the paper that the operation will indeed happen, and will have a "very tight operational plan because it’s very complex there." A the same time there will be a humanitarian response.