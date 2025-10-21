Paul Ingrassia, President Donald Trump's nominee for special counsel, sparked controversy after posting offensive remarks in an internal chat among Republican Party members.

The remarks were revealed on Politico.

According to the report, Ingrassia admitted during the conversation, "I have a Nazi streak from time to time, I admit it." His remarks drew angry responses from three chat participants, who expressed strong opposition to his statements.

Later in the exchange, Ingrassia wrote that he opposes holidays commemorating Black leaders and called to cancel them. He said, "Martin Luther King Jr. was the George Floyd of the 1960s and his 'holiday' should be tossed into the seventh circle of hell."

Additionally, Ingrassia wrote that holidays honoring Black people, such as Black History Month, should be canceled, and even used a racial slur against black people.

Ingrassia's lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, told Politico “Looks like these texts could be manipulated or are being provided with material context omitted. However, arguendo, even if the texts are authentic, they clearly read as self-deprecating and satirical humor making fun of the fact that liberals outlandishly and routinely call MAGA supporters ‘Nazis.'"