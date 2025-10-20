MK Merav Cohen (Yesh Atid) sees the recent difficult events in the Gaza Strip as "a blatant violation of the agreement by Hamas." According to her, there is no other interpretation for these actions.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, MK Cohen states that this is a clear violation, pointing to instances where terrorist cells are firing anti-tank missiles at IDF soldiers, and a sniper attempting to harm Israeli forces, along with other events such as incursions into areas where Hamas is not supposed to be. "In addition to all this, they are not returning the fallen soldiers they committed to returning. They are deliberately dragging their feet," she says.

Responding to attempts to explain and claim that not all hostages' locations are known to Hamas, Cohen rejects this, noting that there is no doubt that Hamas knows where Hadar Goldin’s body is hidden. "In most cases, they know where the bodies are located."

Cohen believes that the Israeli response to the violation of the ceasefire was weak and hesitant, resembling the days preceding October 6, 2023. "In the face of such a violation, drastic action is needed. We see that the government has not held a political discussion about what happens after, and therefore has not created an alternative to Hamas. It withdrew from the area, and there is a vacuum. We see Hamas swiftly consolidating its rule, executing its own people, taking control of humanitarian aid, and shaping the narrative for the world. Before our eyes, we see the erasure of the achievements of our brave soldiers. This would not have happened if we hadn’t fled from the political discussion and failed to create a courageous, moderate alternative that would enter Gaza the moment we leave."

According to Cohen, because Israel failed to act this way, it was dragged into an agreement involving countries like Turkey and Qatar, which are eager to rehabilitate Hamas. "This is illogical, and it’s happening because we fled from the political discussion all along."

Cohen further emphasizes Israel's duty to fully engage in the public diplomacy arena and not leave it to Hamas supporters around the world.

Addressing the protests against the government that appear to be resurfacing, MK Cohen believes it never went away, and now the focus should be on the demand for a state inquiry committee. "Any coalition with a shred of decency, integrity, and statesmanship would have declared the formation of a state inquiry committee and elections because the trust has shattered. Unfortunately, we are not seeing this. Instead, we’re returning to the dynamics of October 6, with coup laws being brought up again, stirring up strife and hatred, and dividing us, beginning with legal trolling."

In her view, the government's focus on the name of the war, 'War of Renewal,' was merely a distraction from the demand for the establishment of a committee of inquiry into October 7. The focus on the name of the war is secondary and insignificant to her, and she also sees the decision not to invite Supreme Court President Isaac Amit as incitement with a similar purpose.