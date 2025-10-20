The IDF said this evening (Monday) that it has received the body of a murdered hostage from the Red Cross, which collected the coffin of the hostage from Hamas militants this evening (Monday).

"The IDF requests that people act with sensitivity and await the official identification that will first be given to the families of the hostages. Hamas is required to abide by the agreement and to make all necessary efforts to return the fallen hostages," the army said in a statement.

Later, the IDF stated: "According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages."

Now that the hostage's coffin has reached the IDF, a military Rabbi will hold a short ceremony that will include reciting Tehillim and covering the coffin with the Israeli flag.

The Prime Minister's Office stated: "Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffin containing the remains of a deceased hostage, which was handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip. From there, the coffin will be transferred to Israel, where it will be received in a military ceremony in the presence of an IDF Rabbi."

"It will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to the family.

"All of the hostages' families have been updated accordingly, and our hearts are with them in this difficult hour. The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned.

"The public is requested to respect the families' privacy and to refrain from spreading rumors and unofficial and unverified information. We will continue to provide updates with reliable information as necessary."