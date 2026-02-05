The haredi parties blocked progress on the budget discussions early Thursday morning by refusing to vote in the plenum on splitting the Arrangements Bill, conditioning their support on progress in the Draft Law.

Following the standoff, the plenum went into recess, during which the coalition attempted to negotiate a compromise that would allow the process to move forward - but without success. Ultimately, it was decided to postpone the vote to Monday.

Already on Wednesday afternoon, the haredi factions reiterated their demand for progress on the Draft Law as a condition for supporting the split of the Arrangements Bill. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to intervene and resolve the crisis, but his involvement did not lead to a breakthrough.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in response: “Throughout the entire day and night, Yesh Atid MKs fought in the Knesset committees to delay the vote on splitting the Arrangements Bill. A few minutes ago, after the coalition realized we intended to keep the plenum open all night, they removed the vote from the agenda."

He added, “We will not stop fighting against this corrupt budget and for the working and serving public."