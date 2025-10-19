Incoming Shin Bet chief David Zini held an introductory meeting with the agency’s coordinators, during which he rebuked one of them for using the phrase "West Bank," i24News reported.

During the meeting, one of the coordinators explained one of the measures the Shin Bet uses “in the West Bank,” in his words. Zini interrupted him and made clear that from now on the agency’s terminology is changing.

“What is this ‘West Bank’? From now on you erase that expression from your lexicon - there is only Judea and Samaria,” he said.

According to coordinators who were present at the meeting, Zini’s message was: “Do not expect me to continue the line of my predecessors.”

Earlier, Zini met with President Isaac Herzog. After the meeting Zini said: “I explained to the lads the symbol we stand before here, and I explained to them what statesmanship is that the Presidency symbolizes and maintains in its apolitical role that is greater than all divisions - by virtue of what we rediscovered here 2,000 years ago - we returned only by virtue of unity, by virtue of our deep roots and our great future. We will act with statesmanship, loyal to this people, to this state, to its values, to all its shades and sides with full loyalty and great unity, and out of great comradeship for the security of the state and its citizens.”

He added, “We came here to receive your blessing and on this occasion to tell you that we will act to do everything and be faithful emissaries to this people with all our strength, as we have done up to now. My whole prayer is that the year and its curses end and a year of blessings begin, that you have a happy holiday, to the whole State of Israel - to our wounded, to our captives who will return safely, and to all the families of the fallen, comfort and consolation - and with God’s help may we have a complete victory and the return of peace to our home in all its aspects and shades.”