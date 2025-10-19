Mohammad al-Masri, the Director of the Palestinian Center for Strategic Studies, sharply condemned the recent executions carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the Palestinian Authority’s “Voice of Palestine” radio station, al-Masri said the executions were “a serious crime that damages national and moral values and stains the Palestinian struggle in the eyes of the international community.”

Al-Masri emphasized that this was not an isolated incident but part of a series of executions carried out against Arab families in Gaza, including the Doghmush, al-Majaida, and al-Masri families. According to him, Hamas uses such methods “to forcibly impose its rule on the residents and instill fear that prevents them from expressing their opinions freely.”

He added that the manner of execution - on the street and without trial - represents a severe breach of the law. “This is an act reminiscent of ISIS, where there is no judicial process or defense for the victims,” he said.

Referring to a recent statement by a senior Hamas official who claimed that the organization has been weakened but will not relinquish power, al-Masri said this remark “reflects a mentality of domination rather than a spirit of national partnership.” He argued that the message being sent is that Gaza is not governed democratically, and as a result, “this harms the international standing of the Palestinian cause.”