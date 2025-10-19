חיסול המחבלים דובר צה"ל

On Sunday, several armed terrorists were identified approaching IDF forces operating in the Beit Lahia area behind the yellow line, posing an immediate threat to the troops.

In accordance with the ceasefire agreement, the terrorists were struck after crossing the yellow line as they posed an imminent threat to IDF troops.

IDF troops will continue to operate to eliminate any threat.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

In response, the IDF began striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity.

"These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly," the IDF warned.

Meanwhile, in response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip.