Former US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta claimed that Russia intends to invade another country if it manages to defeat Ukraine.

Panetta claims that Moscow's next target will be Georgia, and so the United States of America should strengthen relations with Georgia to ensure its security.

He also stated that Russia sees supreme importance in disrupting the democratic processes of America and other Western countries.

He stated that it was clear to him that stopping Putin was crucial for protecting US national security.

Last month Estonian intelligence published a report detailing Russia's intentions, and stated that Russia does not intend to invade any other countries in the next decade - but following that period, another invasion becomes possible and even likely.

According to the report, when the Ukraine war ends, Moscow will begin efforts to recover military power, and so NATO should begin a parallel process of strengthening its armies.

The report states that Russia intends to double the number of soldiers on the Finnish border over the next decade, as well as with the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia.