US President Donald Trump warned that Hamas was violating the ceasefire agreement by killing people in Gaza and that Hamas members would themselves be killed if they do not stop the killing.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump told CNN on Wednesday that Israel may resume its military operations in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold the terms of the current ceasefire, stating Israeli forces could return to action "as soon as I say the word."

"What’s going on with Hamas - that’ll be straightened out quickly," President Trump said during a brief telephone interview with CNN.

Hamas has been failing to comply with a key provision of the ceasefire agreement, which requires the group to release both living and deceased hostages. While all 20 living hostages have been returned, only eight bodies have been handed over, and one does not belong to a hostage.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said today that Israel knows for certain that Hamas can return the bodies of more hostages.

"We know, as a matter of fact, they can easily bring back a significant number of dead hostages and to give them back according to the agreement," Sa'ar said.