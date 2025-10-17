Ministers will vote at the upcoming cabinet meeting, scheduled for Sunday and marking the first since the end of the war, on a proposal to rename the conflict from “Swords of Iron” to “War of Rebirth,” Ynet reported on Friday.

The report noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been promoting the new name for over a year. The official vote on the name change will now take place in the cabinet, based on his proposal in coordination with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Netanyahu and Katz state that “Swords of Iron” was only a temporary designation. In recent months, the name “War of Rebirth,” though not officially adopted, has already appeared on official government websites.

The draft resolution states: “The war that began on October 7, 2023, initiated by a murderous assault from the Gaza Strip and developed into a conflict across seven fronts, and whose temporary name was ‘Swords of Iron,’ shall henceforth be called ‘War of Rebirth.’”

The explanatory notes add, “On October 7, during the Simchat Torah holiday, Hamas terrorists launched a murderous attack on the State of Israel, invading from Gaza and massacring men, women, the elderly, and children. In the war that began on that date, the IDF and Israel’s security forces operated across seven different fronts: Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen, and Iraq.”

“It is now proposed that the official name of the war be ‘War of Rebirth,’ reflecting the manner in which it began, its expansion into a campaign across seven fronts, and its significance as a milestone in the rebirth of the State of Israel.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to the proposal, writing: “You want ‘rebirth’? Start with something simple: apologize.”

