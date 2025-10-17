A federal magistrate judge has lifted travel restrictions on anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, allowing him to speak at rallies and events across the country as he continues to fight a deportation order issued under the Trump administration, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Khalil, a former Columbia University student who organized anti-Israel protests on campus, made national headlines earlier this year when he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March for allegedly posing a threat to national security. He was released in late June after a judge ruled that his detention was unconstitutional.

Khalil had petitioned the court to remove limitations that confined his travel to New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Louisiana, and Michigan. His lawyer, Alina Das, argued during a virtual hearing on Thursday that Khalil’s travel was essential for “very significant First Amendment reasons,” adding, “He wants to speak to issues of public concern.”

Government attorney Aniello DeSimone opposed the request, stating Khalil “has not provided enough of a reason why he couldn’t attend these and other events telephonically.”

Magistrate Judge Michael Hammer ruled in favor of Khalil, noting that he is not considered a flight risk and has complied with all release conditions. However, Hammer granted the government’s request that Khalil notify ICE of his travel plans in advance.

Last month, an immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that Khalil could be deported for allegedly failing to disclose information on his green card application. His legal team is currently appealing the decision.

The controversial activist faced widespread condemnation for his defense of the October 7, 2023 massacre that ignited the Israel-Hamas War. In an interview with the New York Times on August 6, he bizarrely attempted to justify the massacre as a “desperate attempt” by Hamas to “just break the cycle” of Palestinian Arab suffering. He also refused to describe the attack as a “mistake,” acknowledging that “targeting civilians is wrong.”

Days after his release, Khalil joined an anti-Israel rally in New York City. Footage posted to social media showed Khalil during the protest, which included chants of “Palestine will live forever” and “from the river to the sea”.