IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the Southern Command Commander, Major General Yaniv Asor, held a discussion today (Thursday) with soldiers and commanders who participated in the battles on October 7.

Among the participants were fighters from the 'Oz' Battalion (77), 'Gideon' Battalion (13), 'First Breakers' Battalion (51), and the Nahal Brigade's reconnaissance unit (934).

The Chief of Staff spoke with the soldiers, listened to their testimonies about the October 7th battles and their subsequent struggles. Zamir expressed appreciation for their fighting spirit, courage, and determination shown throughout the journey during those moments and later, in fighting in the Gaza Strip and other sectors over the past two years.

He addressed the soldiers, saying, “On October 7th, 2023, we failed in our mission to protect the civilians of the State of Israel. Each of you carries a personal story of exceptional heroism, those who hurriedly left their homes on Simchat Torah and those who fought in outposts, along the roads, and at the Nova music festival. You - the soldiers on the ground, understood the weight of responsibility and fought for the residents with courage, determination, and faith in the justness of our path. You represent the spirit of the IDF."

"From the ruin and loss emerged your stories of heroism, stories that inspire and prove there is hope. You are the generation of victory. You have achieved remarkable accomplishments that strengthen our power and the security of the State of Israel. From your stories, I feel that our fighting spirit is our greatest weapon. Those who will prevail are those with spirit and strength, unity, faith in the justness of our path, and in ourselves. Do not give up on the fundamentals of your principles and on training. This is the foundation and the secret to victory."

In conclusion, he said, "The mission is not yet over. We will continue to fight until the last of the hostages is brought home. We still face a long road to recovery, your personal recovery, the recovery of our society, and the recovery of the IDF itself. We will lead the IDF toward a future of growth, new beginnings, and hope, thanks to you, the generation of soldiers and commanders who continue to stand guard over the State of Israel."

credit: דובר צה"ל

