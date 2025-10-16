The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud), announced that today (Thursday) a concluding document was submitted to the committee's legal counsel, including a full set of comments, additions and corrections that arose after work with all parties, primarily the IDF and the Defense Ministry.

According to him, based on the document, a draft law will be formulated in the coming days to guide the committee in the further legislative process to regulate the recruitment issue.

Bismuth said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his full support throughout, former minister Ariel Atias for his cooperation and significant involvement, the professional bodies in the IDF and the Defense Ministry, and the reservists who bring the frontline perspective to our discussions."

He added, "I am proud of a process that united many actors around a common goal. We are moving forward to approve a historic law, a necessary and inevitable step for Israel's security and future."