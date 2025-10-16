The Police Investigations Unit has informed A., a Shin Bet (ISA) reserve officer who serves as the deputy head of a unit in the organization, that criminal charges are being considered against him, subject to a hearing.

The charges follow alleged offenses of disclosing secret information and attempting to disclose secret information.

"The investigation shows that the actions attributed to the suspect caused intelligence damage and harmed national security," the announcement added.

It is suspected that during 2024, A. transferred confidential information, which national security requires to be kept secret, to journalists Amit Sagan and Shirit Avitan Cohen, as well as to Minister Amichai Chikli, leading to the publication of the information in Israeli media.

The prosecution claims that he allegedly reached out to additional journalists in an attempt to pass on more secret information.