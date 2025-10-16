Minister Itamar Ben Gvir delivered remarks on Wednesday evening at a memorial service for Uriel Baruch, a deceased hostage whose body was returned to Israel.

“I want us to continue this war until Hamas is completely dismantled. We must dismantle Hamas,” Ben Gvir declared.

He went on to say, “We need a death penalty law for terrorists. It’s just, it’s moral, it aligns with Jewish law. Those who have harmed, those who have slaughtered - should not be allowed to live. By doing so, we will also remove the motivation for future kidnappings and atrocities.”

“We will carry on in Uriel’s path. In the coming year, we will achieve total victory over our enemies - those who seek to destroy us, including many from within. We will win, and we will walk in our truth,” Ben Gvir concluded.