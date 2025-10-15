Avi Ohana, the father of Yosef Chaim Ohana-recently released from Hamas captivity-spoke to Channel 12 about the deeply emotional reunion with his son and the secret details kept hidden during his time in captivity.

"Now I can finally say that Yosef was a soldier and a commander in the Givati Brigade," Avi began. "I couldn't reveal that while he was held by Hamas, but today I can."

Avi shared that his son had to conceal his true identity during captivity. "He told me it was hard to completely hide it. To them, anyone Israeli was a soldier. He managed to convince them he wasn’t a combat soldier, claiming he held a low-ranking role and had been discharged from the army. That’s what he told them, and they believed it.”

Reflecting on their first meeting after two long years, Avi said, “It’s hard to put the feelings into words. After endless waiting, praying, and fighting in every possible way-everything suddenly came down to that one moment we dreamed of. It felt like redemption. I still can’t believe I’m looking at my son.”

Despite his trauma, Yosef Chaim is trying to stay composed. “He’s incredibly strong, mentally tough. He talks like he just got back from a vacation in Thailand,” Avi said. “He tells me, ‘Dad, it’s over. I’m home. Let’s not dwell on it too much.’ I remind him what he went through was hell, and he says, ‘True, but I made it out. I’ll tell you about it bit by bit.’ That’s just who he is-he leaves me speechless.”

Avi emphasized how little is known about the reality of captivity. “Even though we knew it was difficult for them, we don’t know even 5% of what they truly went through. There were moments of complete despair, especially recently when no deal seemed to be working. We felt utter darkness.”

When asked what his son craved most after returning home, Avi shared a more personal moment. “He’s under medical supervision and can’t eat everything, but he had two requests-his grandmother’s couscous and a crumb cheesecake. The doctors gave the okay, and he’ll be getting them tomorrow.”