US President Donald Trump addressed the next phases of the Gaza peace plan, which began with a ceasefire and the return of all of the living hostages who remained in captivity yesterday.

Speaking to the media today (Tuesday), President Trump stated that "they will disarm because they said they are going to disarm. And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them."

"They know I'm not playing games," he added of Hamas.

Addressing the release of the hostages, he stated: "We did something monumental - we got the hostages back. That was the first thing we had to do, above all else, get the hostages back. They misrepresented, because we were told that they had 26-24 of dead hostages, if we can use those terms. It seems they don't have that, because we're talking about a much lesser number. That's a very tough subject. I want them back."

Turning back to the issue of Hamas's disarmament, Trump stated: "They will disarm. And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them - and it'll happen quickly and, perhaps, violently, but they will disarm."

"I spoke to Hamas, and I said, 'Well, you're going to disarm, right?' 'Yes, sir, we're going to disarm.' That's what they told me. They will disarm, or we will disarm them," Trump said.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!! President DJT"