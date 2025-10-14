US President Donald Trump commented today (Tuesday) on the return of the remaining 20 living hostages and the bodies of four of the 28 deceased hostages yesterday, noting that the mission to return all of the hostages remains incomplete as long as Hamas continues to hold the bodies of 24 hostages.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!! President DJT"

The President's comment comes as the Hostages and Missing Families Forum sent an urgent letter to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, expressing both profound gratitude and deep alarm at the continued captivity of the remaining 24 hostages.

In the letter, families thanked Special Envoy Witkoff for meeting with them Saturday evening and for his address at Hostages Square. The families expressed immense gratitude and joy at seeing 20 loved ones finally reunite with their families after such a long struggle. At the same time, they voiced grave concern that only four deceased hostages were returned. "What we feared is now happening before our eyes," the families wrote. "Only four families will be able to bring their loved ones to the dignified burial they so deserve and begin to find closure."

The families called on Special Envoy Witkoff to "pull out every stop and leave no stone unturned in demanding that Hamas fulfill their end of the agreement and bring all the remaining hostages home." Drawing strength from his assurance that he would not leave anyone behind, the families emphasized: "We must ensure that all remaining hostages come home. We cannot rest, and we know you will not rest, until every last hostage is returned."

The bodies of Daniel Peretz, Yossi Sharabi, Guy Illouz and Bipin Joshi have been positively identified following their return to Israel yesterday.