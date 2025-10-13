Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and Vice President & General Counsel of Republicans Overseas Inc., described President Donald Trump’s visit to the Knesset as “one of the most historic and dramatic days” in the shared history of Israel and the United States.

Speaking from the halls of Israel’s parliament, Zell was visibly moved by the unfolding events. “What a fantastic day,” he began. “I'm standing here in the middle of the Knesset at Israel's parliament, you know, on the eve of the speech by President Donald Trump, on perhaps one of the most historic and dramatic days in the history of Israel, and indeed the United States.”

Zell expressed elation over the long-awaited release of American and Israeli hostages, describing it as a breakthrough only Trump could achieve. “We're just elated with the idea that our hostages after 738 days are finally coming home. All of them. Only Donald Trump could pull this off, together with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his staff. It's a miracle and an honor to be here.”

Trump is expected to deliver what Zell called “perhaps one of his most momentous speeches in history” from the Knesset podium. He hinted that Trump would likely go beyond the prepared script. “Knowing Donald Trump, he will be adding a lot of things to the teleprompter, and I'm looking forward to hearing what he has to say between the lines."

Following his address in Jerusalem, Trump is scheduled to travel to Egypt for a high-level summit with leaders of a coalition of regional countries. According to Zell, this coalition could reshape the region. “He's going to be heading down to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to meet with all of the countries that he put together in this amazing coalition and to create the foundations for what could be, as someone recently just said, the basis for an entire new Middle East. That's something we've always talked about, but Donald Trump has actually made it possible.”

Zell also addressed expectations that Trump would formally declare an end to the war in Gaza during his visit. “As far as the United States is concerned, that is true. For Israel, there's a different situation. Hamas is still in control. It is killing people. It is stealing the food. It's claiming that it's in control of Gaza. That cannot last. If there's to be peace, Hamas cannot be part of that.”

Zell concluded on an optimistic yet sober note, recognizing that the path forward remains challenging. “There's a long struggle ahead, but the basis for a bright future has been laid today thanks to Donald Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.”