Just hours ahead of the anticipated release of Israeli hostages, government ministers held an emergency phone poll early Monday morning to approve last-minute changes to the list of terrorists scheduled for release under the agreement with Hamas.

The government authorized the replacement of two individuals on the list - one who had already been released, and another affiliated with Fatah - with two Hamas-affiliated prisoners, neither of whom is serving a life sentence.

In addition, seven minors from Gaza, originally on the list of 22 detainees, were removed and replaced with two Gazan women. Another group of Gazan detainees was also swapped for others in the same category - those not involved in the October 7 massacre 0 based on recommendations from the defense establishment. As a result, the total number of Gazan prisoners to be released was reduced from 1,722 to 1,718.

The government further approved the inclusion of five additional detainees from the same category, with the option to substitute them if needed to avoid requiring another government vote overnight.

Meanwhile, the IDF remains on high alert and is fully prepared for the release operation, which is expected to begin from three separate locations within Gaza at approximately 6:00 a.m. An Israeli official estimated that the hostages would be freed in two phases: the first at 8:00 a.m. and the second at 9:00 a.m.

Upon their release, the hostages will undergo an initial debriefing with Israeli officials and professionals experienced in handling such cases. These encounters will take place immediately upon exiting the Gaza Strip.

Family reunions will be held at the Re’im military base, which has been significantly expanded to accommodate this large-scale operation. Each hostage will also undergo a medical evaluation at the site.

Afterward, the survivors will be airlifted by Air Force helicopters to hospitals for further care: ten to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, five to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and five to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Following the return of the living hostages, the Red Cross will re-enter Gaza to collect the remains of those who died in captivity.

According to the terms of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group is expected to return 28 bodies. Israeli officials estimate that only about half will be transferred on Monday.