Israel is preparing for Hamas provocations during the night, as well as for the scenario in which Hamas will call a hostage's family and speak with the hostage or record the releases for later use.

Meanwhile, the IDF says that no updated time has yet been set for the hostages' release tomorrow, and that it is also preparing for the possibility of a release during the night.

The IDF is on immediate alert and ready for the release to be carried out from three areas in the strip in the early morning hours starting at 06:00. An Israeli source estimated the release will take place in two stages - some hostages will be released at eight in the morning and the rest at nine.

In the first stage, the hostages will meet Israeli personnel, including experts who have gained experience in the field over the past two years. The initial meeting will take place immediately upon their exit from the Gaza Strip.

The hostages will be reunited with their families at a military compound in Re'im. The site has been significantly expanded for the upcoming phase, which is not comparable to previous release scales. A medical examination will also be conducted for each hostage there.

Subsequently, the released hostages will be flown by Air Force helicopters to Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer (which will receive 10 of them), Ichilov in Tel Aviv (which will receive 5), and Beilinson in Petah Tikva (which will also receive 5).

After the hostages arrive in Israel accompanied by the Red Cross. The organization will return to Gaza and collect the coffins of those who died in captivity.

According to the agreement, Hamas is also supposed to release the 28 deceased hostages. Israeli estimates indicate that only about half of them will be returned tomorrow.