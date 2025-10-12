Dani Miran, the father of hostage Omri, shared his feelings regarding the hostage deal in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

"Expectations are very hilgh. The moment of meeting will be a storm of emotions and I cannot guess what I will say to him," Miran says.

Miran admits that he did not like the boos directed at the Prime Minister at Hostages' Square last night at all. "From the moment the Prime Minister gave his approval for the deal to be carried out, I think there is no need to attack him any longer, nor anyone else. We have set out on a new path and we must move into a mode of joy and love and stop focusing on Netanyahu."

"I am glad that my son is returning and I will not vilify anyone. Once he gave his consent to the deal, why attack him? Why boo him, instead of encouraging him and giving him backing?" Danny asked.

Looking ahead, he sees national unity as his next mission. "My first mission is for my son to return. After my son returns and I hug him enough and spend enough time with him - I will go on to the next mission, which is to restore unity to the people of Israel as much as possible."