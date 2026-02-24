Channel 12 News chief political analyst Amit Segal revealed on Monday evening that ahead of the last elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered him a reserved fourth spot on the Likud slate.

"About three years ago, Netanyahu was the leader of the opposition, and I came to a meeting with him at the Metzudat Ze’ev building. He offered me the 14th spot on the Likud slate for the Knesset," Segal began.

He said the initial offer did not appeal to him. "What was the issue? As a political journalist, I understood the offer - not because of my good looks, but because there was a battle with Ayelet Shaked and he wanted religious-nationalist votes. He offered it to Menachem Horowitz, who declined, and then he turned to me. I said, ‘Thanks - but no thanks.’"

However, Netanyahu did not give up. "That evening, I was at home when my phone rang with a WhatsApp call. It was Netanyahu. He said, ‘I spoke with Sara, and she told me that number 14 isn’t enough, so I want to offer you the fourth spot and any ministerial position you want.’ I told him it didn’t appeal to me. He replied, ‘You’ll regret this.’"