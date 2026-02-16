A suspicious envelope was received Monday morning at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem.

Israel Police immediately dispatched a mobile forensics lab with investigators and a bomb disposal unit to the scene.

This is not the first such incident: In November 2025, a suspicious envelope was also found at the Prime Minister’s office, prompting the dispatch of bomb experts and paramedics to the scene. It was later found that the envelope did not contain hazardous material.

In April 2025, another suspicious envelope was discovered at the Prime Minister's office; it was later confirmed that the envelope did not contain hazardous material.