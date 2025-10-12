Israeli Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Brigadier General (Res.) Gal Hirsch told reporters on Sunday that Israel is preparing for the release of hostages, which is expected to begin during the early morning hours on Monday.

According to Hirsch, "At the moment, on Monday at 6-7, the release begins to be realistic. But things can change."

"Each Red Cross convoy that takes the hostages is expected to consist of between eight and 10 vehicles, including an ambulance, in case of an emergency," Hirsch emphasized. "Everything the Red Cross asked for from us, they got."

At the first stage, the hostages will meet Israeli officials, including professionals who have gained experience in the matter over the past two years. The initial meeting will occur upon their exit from the Gaza Strip.

The returnees will then reunite with their families at Camp Re'im. The facility at the military camp has been significantly expanded for the incoming returnees, which is larger in scope than the previous hostage releases. Each returnee will also undergo initial medical examinations.

The medical readiness plan indicates that 10 of the hostages will be transferred to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital, 5 more will be admitted to Beilinson, and 5 to Ichilov. Soroka and Barzilai hospitals are also on emergency alert, as needed.

After the hostages arrive in Israel with Red Cross accompaniment, the organization will begin returning to Gaza to collect the bodies of those who died in captivity.

In this context, Hirsch noted that the international force established to locate missing hostages-led by the US, Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey-will begin operations after the bodies are returned. According to him, "Where engineering activity is required, we will allow the entry of engineering equipment, or specialists if needed."