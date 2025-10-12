תיעוד: חוסל מחבל שעסק בשיקום תשתיות חיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Saturday struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist near Qalaouiyah in southern Lebanon.

The terrorist was involved in re-establishing Hezbollah military infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the IDF struck an engineering vehicle used to rebuild Hezbollah military infrastructure sites in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stressed, "The terrorist’s activities and the attempts to rehabilitate military infrastructure constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck and dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon, where engineering machinery was used to reestablish terrorist infrastructure in the area they were located.

The IDF noted that "the presence of the machinery and Hezbollah activity in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues its efforts to reestablish terrorist infrastructure across Lebanon, while cynically exploiting the Lebanese population as human shields. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."