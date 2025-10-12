Tal Shoham, a survivor of Hamas captivity, addressed a rally in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square on Saturday night, expressing hope and unity amid ongoing efforts to bring home the remaining hostages.

“Not long ago, what is happening today seemed impossible - and now it’s happening. We can finally say, with great relief, that the good we hoped for is truly drawing near. They’re not here yet, but our brothers and sister are close - all of them, the living and the fallen,” Shoham said.

He continued, “With deep gratitude, I watch those returning home - to their families, their loved ones, and the new lives awaiting them. And with profound pain, I see the closure for the families of the fallen, who will now have a dignified farewell. I want to pause and honor your pain. I know how complex and frightening this is. I hope that soon, all your loved ones will return for a respectful burial in our land.”

Recalling his experience, Shoham said, "I was in captivity for five hundred and five days. In Gaza I met fellow hostages - Omer [Wenkert], Guy [Gilboa-Dalal] and Evyatar [David]. Our souls were bound and our fates became one. We strengthened each other, shared everything. We learned what true friendship is. There I understood how much.”

He added, “After five hundred and five days, Omer and I emerged into the light. When I hugged my loved ones - I was filled with joy and happiness, but inside I carried pain - for Guy and Evyatar who stayed there, behind. On the first night at the hospital, when everyone was asleep, I walked the corridor and cried my life. I cried for what I lost - for my previous life. And within the tears, I felt Guy and Evyatar with me, reminding me that they are still there. At that moment I decided - there is no chance I will break. I rise up and continue to fight-until they return. Until everyone is home - our story is not over."

“Outside captivity, I rediscovered my people. I saw Israelis and Jews in Israel and the diaspora. Despite our deep divisions and differences, we are one people. In Gaza, they fought for us; in the streets of Israel, they fought for us. This is our mutual responsibility - it’s in our DNA. We don’t leave anyone behind,” said Shoham.

Shoham expressed heartfelt gratitude “to everyone who made this moment possible - to those who never gave up, and especially to the soldiers, fighters, and reservists who left their families at home and stood courageously to defend Israel and our future. I ask forgiveness and offer thanks to the families of the fallen, who paid the heaviest price of all. I know how painful and heavy that price is. And I offer a deep apology to those wounded in body and soul - you gave everything for your brothers.”

In closing, he called for national unity: “In captivity, we had one simple rule: we didn’t eat the little we had or go to sleep until we spoke about what bothered us, found solutions, and reached understanding. We, the people of Israel, must learn to do the same - with wisdom, empathy, respect, and a shared goal of finding solutions. If we learn to argue constructively, resilience will grow. If we focus first on what unites us, unity will flourish. We are one people, responsible for one another. We must not fall apart. It is vital that we build bridges between us. Guy, Evyatar, and the other hostages will yet return - and they will bring with them a wave of hope for the future.”