Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and Commanding Officer of the Southern Command Yaron Finkelman arrived on Wednesday at the site where the “Yanshuf” helicopter crashed on Tuesday night.

"Last night, during a life-saving operation for a critically wounded soldier from the Gaza Strip, we lost two of our finest reserve soldiers in the crash of a Yanshuf helicopter from the 123rd Squadron during the landing phase. Additionally, eight soldiers were injured, some critically. After touring the crash site and visiting the injured at the Soroka Medical Center, we embrace the families of the fallen soldiers and will continue to support the injured," Bar stated.

He explained: "This was an operational accident, where the Yanshuf helicopter crashed during the most vital mission of evacuating the wounded. In the heroic rescue mission on the ground, troops of the 162nd Division acted with determination to save lives."

The IAF Chief added: "During the 11 months of the war, the Air Force has evacuated over 1,800 wounded, including evacuations from deep within the Gaza Strip under significant life-threatening conditions. The mission of saving lives continues. The Israeli Air Force mourns its soldiers but presses on, continuing its missions across all operational arenas. Even now, the Yanshuf helicopter is on standby for rescue operations. As Unit 669 says, 'Call upon me in times of trouble, I will be there for you and rescue you’ — every day, including today.

"This morning, an investigative committee was appointed to investigate the details of the crash. I am proud of the Israeli Air Force, its missions, and its achievements. I fully support all the squadron's soldiers and the soldiers of the Rescue Unit. We mourn the loss and continue operating."