Dr. Habas al-Sharouf, head of the Palestinian Authority's "National Security Council," has slammed Hamas for leading Gaza to destruction and refusing to admit its mistakes.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio, al-Sharouf said said that Hamas has no narrative left to present to the Palestinian people after two years of destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas refuses to admit its mistakes or take responsibility for the consequences of its unilateral decision made on October 7, 2023, to attack Israel.

According to him, Hamas does not tolerate dissent and has yet to provide any clarification or explanation to the "Palestinian" public about the dire situation in Gaza caused by its unilateral political and military decisions.

Al-Sharouf also accused Hamas of acting solely to advance its narrow partisan interests, slamming the terror group as being indifferent to the suffering inflicted on the "Palestinian" people during the war. He also noted that Hamas' leadership seeks to continue holding Gaza’s residents hostage in order to advance the terror group's own goals.

In recent months, the Palestinian Authority leadership has criticized Hamas several times, calling on the terror group to surrender control of the Gaza Strip and allow the PA to return to fulfilling its responsibilities there.

Last month, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN General Assembly, promising that Hamas will not have a role in a Palestinian state and condemning the October 7th Massacre.

"Despite all our people have suffered, we reject what Hamas carried out on the 7th of October," he said then. "These actions that targeted Israeli civilians and took them hostages."

He added: "We have affirmed, and we will continue to affirm, that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and that we are ready to bear full responsibility for governance and security, that Hamas will not have a role to play in governance. Hamas and other factions will have to hand over their weapons to the Palestinian National Authority."