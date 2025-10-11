Ahead of the expected release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the mother of Alon Ohel, one of the hostages still remaining and believed to be alive, has asked the public to play piano in his honor.

Ohel was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and has been held by Hamas ever since.

Now, his family has issued a heartfelt request to the public, asking people to send videos of piano performances in his honor.

“Thank you to all of Am Yisrael who loves us and embraces us,” Idit Ohel, Alon’s mother, said. “We love the people of Israel — there is no nation like ours in the world.”

“This is the time to play the notes of Hatikva for Alon and for all the hostages,” she added. “Let’s have a concert all across Israel in celebration of his return. Film yourselves playing at home, or on the dozens of yellow pianos across the country and at Hostage Square. Play for Alon and send it to us on Instagram, so we can show Alon that you waited for him together with us.”