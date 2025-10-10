Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived shortly before the beginning of Shabbat at Sheba Hospital, in order to examine the public health authorities' preparations for the admission of the hostages during Operation Returning Home.

The Prime Minister met with IDF soldiers who were wounded during the war, telling them, "You are heroes. You have saved the State of Israel and uplifted our spirit. I am excited about the mental strength that you all mobilize for personal and national rehabilitation. Seeing you fills me with strength and boundless gratitude".

Next, the Prime Minister arrived at the designated area where the returning hostages will be admitted, and praised the readiness of the medical teams that are preparing for the arrival of the returning hostages and their families.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman; his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman; Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch; head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa; and Director General of the Sheba Medical Center, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss.

Netanyahu meets wounded soldiers Haim Zach/GPO

