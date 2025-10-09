Leah Goldin, mother of captured soldier Hadar, made a personal appeal to world leaders not to allow Hamas to control the recovery of the hostages.

"This is a personal appeal to you: the President of the United States — Donald Trump; the Prime Minister of Israel — Netanyahu; the Emir of Qatar — Mohammed bin Thani; the President of Egypt — Abdel Fattah al-Sisi; the President of Turkey — Erdoğan — do not let Hamas play you, lie to you, and make a mockery of you — we will not allow it!"

"You are the leaders that made this historic agreement happen, you are the ones who can ensure it is carried out and will not allow Hamas to thwart you. otherwise the endless war will not end. Your chapter in the history of great leadership is being written now. Peace or war depends solely on Hamas’s fulfillment of its obligations under the agreement — the agreement for which you are responsible."

"Do not agree to give them anything until they return **a-l-l** the h-o-s-t-a-g-e-s: the decessed, the fallen just as much as the living."

"We are certain that you, Israel, and additional countries around the world have extensive intelligence on the hostages’ whereabouts. If the world falls into Hamas’s trap of lies and effectively lets Hamas run the search for and return of the hostages, it will not happen. Already eleven years ago, when our son Hadar Goldin was abducted during a humanitarian ceasefire guaranteed internationally, we were promised that this same international mechanism would locate our son Hadar. In practice, in reality, Hamas did not cooperate at all."

"Send Israeli operational rescue missions to locate the missing — exactly like those Israel has sent to every one of your disaster zones around the world."

"Leaders of the world — do not agree to release even **one** terrorist to Hamas; give them nothing until **e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e** returns — the fallen and the living."