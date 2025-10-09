Itzik Buntzel, the father of Amit Buntzel—a soldier killed in action—issued a heartfelt message following the recent release of hostages, calling on the public to recognize the sacrifice of IDF soldiers rather than attributing credit to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Buntzel responded to growing praise for Trump in the wake of the agreement to free the hostages. He emphasized that the operation’s success was due to the bravery and sacrifice of Israeli soldiers.

"Alongside the nation, we received the joyful news about the return of the hostages—both those who survived and those who did not," Buntzel said. "But while we hear widespread praise for President Trump, we must remind everyone: This did not happen because of him."

He continued, “Everything you see and everything that will happen in the coming days is thanks to our sons and daughters—the heroic men and women who gave their lives to bring the hostages home. They acted out of a sense of mission and national responsibility. Enough with the misplaced credit. Instead, lower your heads, share in our grief, and give thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Buntzel concluded his message by reaffirming his commitment to seeing Israel’s goals in Gaza achieved. "We will not stop or rest until we are assured that the Government of Israel fulfills its promise: that Hamas is no longer in Gaza, and that no threat remains from the south or any other front. Thank you to our dear sons and daughters who gave their lives for this noble cause."