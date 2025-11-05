The family of Staff Sergeant Itay Chen, may his memory be a blessing, gave their first statement to the media since the return of Itay's body today in Tel Aviv.

Ruby Chen, Itay’s father, stated: “For 760 days, we fought across continents and oceans, in Israel and around the world. We didn't fight only for Itay, nor only for the 255 hostages, but for the soul of this country that Itay loved so deeply. We fought for solidarity and for the principle that we leave no one behind. We will continue this fight until the last hostage is brought home."

"Thank you to the Hostages Families Forum, which gave us a home and led this determined struggle alongside us. Thank you to the U.S. administration, especially President Trump, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for their support, for amplifying our voice, for always keeping their door open, and for making sure we will not be forgotten. Thank you to the German government and especially Ambassador Seibert for standing by our side. Thank you to the hostage families who became one extended family.

"Our personal journey may have reached its conclusion, but not the hostage families’ collective journey - we will NOT rest, will NOT stop, until the last hostage returns home.”

Hagit Chen, Itay’s mother, said: “My beloved Itay, my beautiful boy, came home. My heart is broken. There is no joy in laying your child to rest, but there is relief and there is peace for the soul. Mine and his. Every family of the fallen hostages deserves this bare minimum: a grave for their loved ones."

"Let us heal, let us bring everyone home, and let us begin our recovery and the recovery of all the people of Israel. We will continue to fight until the last hostage returns. We will not rest, we will not forget, and we will not stop fighting for Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, a hero of Israel, until he comes home. Ran Gvili, Meny Godard, Lior Rudaeff, Dror Or, Joshua Loitu Mollel, and Sudthisak Rinthalak must also come home. We cannot leave these families living in dread that their loved one is abandoned in the ruins of Gaza.”