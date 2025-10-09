Iris Haim, mother of hostage Yotam Haim who was kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre and was accidentally shot dead by IDF soldiers in Shejaiya, published a personal post sharing her grief and a plea to the public.

“Today, when you are joyful, rejoice modestly, rejoice quietly, rejoice with a trembling voice,” she wrote. “Yes, it is right to be happy, to let out a sigh of relief, to ask forgiveness. Yes, it is also right, at the same time, to remember at every moment those who did not get to embrace again, those who were starved and did not return, those who wanted and will never hear again the laughter of their golden-haired child.”

Haim stressed the need for a private, limited, non-public joy: “Rejoice within your homes, not in the city squares; rejoice in your sukkah.”

She added, “I am grateful for this moment that has come — there is no joy in my heart. At this moment I, like everyone else, ask to see them back home. My heart is torn again by a feeling of frustration that mine will not return.”

Yotam Haim, 28, was abducted from his home in Kfar Aza. Yotam was accidentally shot dead by an IDF unit on the 70th day of the war in the Shejaiya neighborhood in northern Gaza. Also killed with him were fellow hostages Alon Shamriz and Samer Talalka.

Yotam, Alon and Samer, who were held in a tunnel in Shejaiya, tried to signal their presence to IDF forces in the area, including by placing signs reading “Help — hostages.” However, the soldiers believed this was an attempt by terrorists to lure forces into an ambush. After the hostages made a two-day journey to another structure, they attempted to approach IDF forces without shirts and waving a white flag.

Despite their attempt, a sniper stationed in a building fired at them, assuming anyone in that area posed a threat. After it became clear they were hostages, their bodies were returned to Israel for burial.