The traditional Hanukkah menorah was placed in the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday ahead of the holiday. The menorah is made entirely of cast bronze, standing over 2 meters tall and about 2 meters wide, weighing roughly one ton. Its production took approximately seven months.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing for the central Hanukkah candlelighting events that will be held again this year in the Western Wall Plaza.

Throughout the days of the holiday, from Sunday, 24 Kislev 5786 (December 14th, 2025) through Sunday, 1 Tevet 5786 (December 21, 2025), a central candle-lighting ceremony accompanied by live music will take place each evening in the Western Wall Plaza.

This year, the ceremonies will be held under the theme “And the redeemed of the Lord shall return and come to Zion with song,” with the participation of rabbis, ministers, public figures, foreign ambassadors, hostages released from Hamas captivity, bereaved families, IDF wounded, IDF officers and soldiers, Israel Police officers and security forces, families, and the general public.

Times of the Central Hanukkah Candle-Lighting Ceremonies at the Western Wall Plaza:

First Night | Sunday | 24 Kislev | 14 December12 | 16:30

Second Night | Monday | 25 Kislev | 15 December | 16:30

Third Night | Tuesday | 26 Kislev | 16 December | 16:30

Fourth Night | Wednesday | 27 Kislev | 17 December | 16:30

Fifth Night | Thursday | 28 Kislev | 18 December | 16:30

Sixth Night | Friday | 29 Kislev | 19 December | 15:30

Seventh Night | Saturday night | 30 Kislev | 20 December | 20:00

Eighth Night - Zot Chanukah | Sunday | 1 Tevet | 21 December | 16:30

All ceremonies (except Friday and Saturday night) will be broadcast live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website, enabling the entire Jewish people - at home, on IDF bases, and in hospital rehabilitation wards - to join the uplifting and inspiring atmosphere from the Western Wall.